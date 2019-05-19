Bangor Public Library will host May 28 Maine at War book signing

The Bangor Public Library will host a book signing for Maine at War Volume 1: Bladensburg to Sharpsburg in the Minsky Lecture Hall from 6-7:30 p.m., Tuesday, May 28.

Author Brian F. Swartz will speak about Maine at War Volume 1 and the important role that Maine played during the Civil War. Copies of the book will be available for purchasing ($30.00 apiece, plus Maine sales tax) and autographing.

The Bangor Public Library is located at 145 Harlow Street, next to Pierce Park and across from the Abbott Square Parking Lot. Visitors can park there for free if they arrive after 5 p.m.

Enter the library at the atrium doors and take either the stairs or the elevator to the third floor, where the Children’s Room is located. Follow the signs to the Lecture Hall. Or enter the double doors atop the granite steps leading to the library’s older section. Take the stairs to the third floor and bear left to the Lecture Hall.

If you enjoy reading the adventures of Mainers caught up in the Civil War, be sure to like Maine at War on Facebook and get a copy of the new Maine at War Volume 1: Bladensburg to Sharpsburg, available online at Amazon and all major book retailers, including Books-A-Million and Barnes & Noble.