July 23 lecture at Belfast will focus on Maine’s involvement in the Civil War

the Civil War during its sesquicentennial
By

Civil War buffs on the Midcoast are invited to learn about Maine’s Involvement in the Civil War as I speak at 6:30 p.m., Tuesday, July 23 at the Belfast Free Library, 106 High Street, Belfast.

After the fall of Fort Sumter in April 1861, Maine shifted from peacetime to a wartime footing in a few weeks as the War Department called for 10 infantry regiments from the Pine Tree State. That was 10,000 men that Maine must somehow recruit, clothe, equip, and get to Washington, D.C. as soon as possible.

And, no thanks to Washington, Maine did so.

In the weeks, months, and years to come, Maine responded outstandingly by sending some 73,000 soldiers and sailors to fight for the Union. A well-illustrated program, Maine’s Involvement in the Civil War will detail those initial recruiting efforts, look at where Mainers served during the war, and introduce some interesting characters, including the “balloon handler” from Belfast.

Join us for this fascinating look at how Maine helped save the Union.

And copies of my new book, Maine at War Volume 1: Bladensburg to Sharpsburg, will be available for purchase after the program. Be sure to get your autographed copy!

If you enjoy reading the adventures of Mainers caught up in the Civil War, be sure to like Maine at War on Facebook and get a copy of the new Maine at War Volume 1: Bladensburg to Sharpsburg, available online at Amazon and all major book retailers, including Books-A-Million and Barnes & Noble.

 

Brian Swartz

Welcome to "Maine at War," the blog about the roles played by Maine and her sons and daughters in the Civil War. I am a Civil War buff and a newspaper editor recently retired from the Bangor Daily News. Maine sent hero upon hero — soldiers, nurses, sailors, chaplains, physicians — south to preserve their country in the 1860s. “Maine at War” introduces these heroes and heroines, who, for the most part, upheld the state's honor during that terrible conflict. We tour the battlefields where they fought, and we learn about the Civil War by focusing on Maine’s involvement with it. Be prepared: As I discover to this very day, the facts taught in American classrooms don’t always jibe with Civil War reality. I can be reached at visionsofmaine@tds.net.