Maine at War author will speak at Civil War weekend at Norlands

the Civil War during its sesquicentennial
By

Join Maine at War at the Rally for Norlands: Civil War Living History Weekend, to be held this coming weekend (June 22-23) at the Washburn-Norlands Living History Center, 290 Norlands Road, Livermore.

The largest gathering of all things Civil War taking place in Maine in 2019, Rally for Norlands is organized by two re-enactor units: the 3rd Maine Infantry, Co. A and the 15th Alabama Infantry, Co. G. Scheduled events will include civilian and infantry encampments; battle scenarios at 2:30 p.m., Saturday, and 2 p.m., Sunday; horse-drawn wagon rides; demonstrations by a battlefield surgeon; a pig roast; a Civil War period wedding; a country dance at 7 p.m., Saturday, with music provided by The Racket Factory; and tours of the mansion and one-room schoolhouse at Norlands.

Author Brian F. Swartz will speak about Maine at War Volume 1 and the important role that Maine played during the Civil War at 11:30 a.m., Saturday. He will present his illustrated talk at the church, a Universalist meetinghouse dating to the 19th century.

Swartz is also among the many vendors participating in Rally for Norlands. Copies of Maine at War Volume 1 will be available for purchasing ($30.00 apiece, plus Maine sales tax) and autographing.

If you enjoy reading the adventures of Mainers caught up in the Civil War, be sure to like Maine at War on Facebook and get a copy of the new Maine at War Volume 1: Bladensburg to Sharpsburg, available online at Amazon and all major book retailers, including Books-A-Million and Barnes & Noble.

Brian Swartz can be reached at visionsofmaine@tds.net. He enjoys hearing from Civil War buffs interested in Maine’s involvement in the war.

 

 

Welcome to "Maine at War," the blog about the roles played by Maine and her sons and daughters in the Civil War. I am a Civil War buff and a newspaper editor recently retired from the Bangor Daily News. Maine sent hero upon hero — soldiers, nurses, sailors, chaplains, physicians — south to preserve their country in the 1860s. "Maine at War" introduces these heroes and heroines, who, for the most part, upheld the state's honor during that terrible conflict. We tour the battlefields where they fought, and we learn about the Civil War by focusing on Maine's involvement with it. Be prepared: As I discover to this very day, the facts taught in American classrooms don't always jibe with Civil War reality.