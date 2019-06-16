Maine at War author will speak at Civil War weekend at Norlands

Join Maine at War at the Rally for Norlands: Civil War Living History Weekend, to be held this coming weekend (June 22-23) at the Washburn-Norlands Living History Center, 290 Norlands Road, Livermore.

The largest gathering of all things Civil War taking place in Maine in 2019, Rally for Norlands is organized by two re-enactor units: the 3rd Maine Infantry, Co. A and the 15th Alabama Infantry, Co. G. Scheduled events will include civilian and infantry encampments; battle scenarios at 2:30 p.m., Saturday, and 2 p.m., Sunday; horse-drawn wagon rides; demonstrations by a battlefield surgeon; a pig roast; a Civil War period wedding; a country dance at 7 p.m., Saturday, with music provided by The Racket Factory; and tours of the mansion and one-room schoolhouse at Norlands.

Author Brian F. Swartz will speak about Maine at War Volume 1 and the important role that Maine played during the Civil War at 11:30 a.m., Saturday. He will present his illustrated talk at the church, a Universalist meetinghouse dating to the 19th century.

Swartz is also among the many vendors participating in Rally for Norlands. Copies of Maine at War Volume 1 will be available for purchasing ($30.00 apiece, plus Maine sales tax) and autographing.

