So you think you know Maine at Gettysburg, part 2

Here’s Part 2 of the Maine Monument Minutiae quiz involving Pine Tree State monuments at Gettysburg National Military Park. The answers are printed below.

1. Two Union generals lurk around the 2nd Maine Battery’s main monument on the Chambersburg Road. Who are those generals?

2. A small monument honoring a wounded Union general rises on Cemetery Ridge, just west of the right- and left-flank markers delineating the July 2 position of the 19th Maine Infantry Regiment. Who is the general?

3. Arriving at Gettysburg after a long march, the 6th Maine Infantry lads joined their brigade on the far left flank of the Army of the Potomac. Along which GNMP road did the survivors place their regimental monument in 1889?

4. Which Maine regiment sited its main monument nearest the Copse of Trees?

5. The stone-carved horse and soldier gaze on the world with hollow eyes that watch every move you make near this particular monument. Other people say there’s nothing to the spooky sensation, that it’s all malarkey. Name the regiment.

6. Besides the monolith at Devil’s Den, 4th Maine Infantry survivors also erected “a marker … cut from Maine granite, adorned with a red granite diamond” (Maine at Gettysburg, p. 167). Where was this marker placed?

7. Only 4 feet, 9 inches tall, the simple monument to “Company D, Maine Volunteers, 2nd U.S. Sharpshooters stands on what farm between the Emmitsburg Road and the Devil’s Den?

8. Until a few years ago, this monument to a Maine battalion stood between a ranch-style house and Baltimore Street. The Civil War Trust helped acquire and tear down the house. What was the battalion?

9. Partially obscured by trees until a National Park Service restoration circa 2007, the artistically elegant monument to this Maine regiment stands north of Little Round Top near the intersection of Sedgwick Avenue and the Wheatfield Road. Name the unit.

10. Polished granite from Fox Island in Maine forms the plinth for what famous monument standing beside the Copse of Trees?

Answers:

1. John Buford and John Reynolds. Their monuments, especially Reynolds’ larger-than-life-sized statue, slightly overshadow the 2nd Maine Battery’s monument “of white Hallowell granite” (Maine at Gettysburg, p. 14).

2. Winfield Scott Hancock. The monument marking his July 3 wounding stands a short distance from the 19th Maine Infantry’s left-flank marker.

3. The dead-end section of Wright Avenue between the Taneytown Road (Route 134) and the modern Route 15 bypass.

4. The 19th Maine Infantry survivors placed their large monument — “a massive cube, surmounted by a pyramidal top” (Maine at Gettysburg, p. 289) — slightly southwest of the Copse of Trees.

5. The 1st Maine Cavalry Regiment. Its monument stands beside the Hanover Road entrance to the East Cavalry Battlefield.

6. Across Hancock Avenue from the High Water Mark monument. Located near each other, the 3rd and 4th Maine markers are easy to overlook among the visually stunning Tammany Regiment and 1st Pennsylvania Cavalry monuments.

7. The Slyder Farm, accessible from Emmitsburg Road. Gettysburg visitors can easily miss this monument.

8. The 10th Maine Battalion, formed after the 10th Maine Infantry mustered out in spring 1863. The monument stands some distance diagonally across Baltimore Street from the entrance to the GNMP visitors’ center.

9. The 5th Maine Infantry Regiment. The terrain around the white monument turns soggy after a steady rain.

10. The High Water Mark Monument incorporates granite carved from Fox Island. Besides the granite, Maine contributed $500 toward building this monument, dedicated in June 1892.

