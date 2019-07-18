Join Maine at War and Civil War Days at Fort Knox this Saturday

As part of Civil Days being held at Fort Knox State Park this weekend, I will be speaking this Saturday, July 20,about how Maine Helped Save the Union in 1861 and 1862.

Stop by the Visitors’ Center at 11 a.m. and 2:30 p.m. and catch my program!

And take time to visit the Living History Encampment at Fort Knox this weekend and meet the Civil War re-enactors who bring soldiers to life!

In a matter of weeks in spring 1861, Maine geared up to support the Union, recruiting and equipping six infantry regiments and shipping four of them to Washington in time to participate in the Battle of Bull Run. My illustrated talk will focus on the role Maine played in preserving the Union during the war’s first two years — and we will meet some Maine men and women who made it possible!

And pick up a copy of my new book, Maine at War Volume 1: Bladensburg to Sharpsburg!

For more information, click on https://www.fortknoxmaine.com/living-history-days

If you enjoy reading the adventures of Mainers caught up in the Civil War, be sure to like Maine at War on Facebook and get a copy of the new Maine at War Volume 1: Bladensburg to Sharpsburg, available online at Amazon and all major book retailers, including Books-A-Million and Barnes & Noble. —————————————————————————————————————–

Brian Swartz can be reached at visionsofmaine@tds.net. He enjoys hearing from Civil War buffs interested in Maine’s involvement in the war.