Artillery back story at Gettysburg, part 1

An oxidized cannon and a granite stone have a story to tell.

Mainers visiting Gettysburg National Military Park naturally drift to its Maine monuments, usually starting with the 20th Maine Infantry’s modest gray monument on Little Round Top. There are many others,including two monuments to the 5th Maine Battery.

So back to that oxidized cannon and the granite stone …

The movie Gettysburg introduced the famous Lutheran seminary cupola to countless Mainers. As Union cavalry general John Buford, Sam Elliott bounced in and out of that cupola a few times, and I absolutely love the scene where his aide speaks, causing Buford to turn and see Maj. Gen. John F. Reynolds, a.k.a. actor John Rotham, riding up accompanied by two of his aides.

The aide would likely have been 1st Lt. Aaron Jerome, Buford’s chief signal officer.

Moments later the lead regiment of I Corp’s hard-hitting infantry hoves into view. My spine still tingles every time I watch that scene — and ditto when the 20th Maine Infantry kicks its march into high gear earlier in the film.

The seminary cupola is attached to Schmucker Hall, the oldest building on the modern United Lutheran Seminary campus. Now known as the Seminary Ridge Museum, the red-brick building abuts Seminary Ridge Avenue, a connector between Buford Avenue (a.k.a. Route 30, Chambersburg Road, etc., etc.) and the Fairfield Road (a.k.a. Route 118 and Hagerstown Road during the Civil War era).

Schmucker Hall faces west toward McPherson Ridge, from which the savage fighting on July 1, 1863 spilled directly into a Maine unit — and that unit’s July 1 monument stands across the avenue and about 150-200 feet north, toward Route 30.

At least into the 1990s, the monument comprised two 12-pounder bronze Napoleons (their barrels oxidized the traditional light green of bronze artillery pieces found almost everywhere in Civil War-dom) placed either side of a low, gray-granite sculpted stone. A bit more than 130 years ago, sculptors at the Hallowell Granite Works in Hallowell inscribed the stone with the words “STEVENS’ BATTERY 5TH MAINE JULY 1, 1863.”

The inscription refers to Stevens’ 5th Maine Battery, designated “Battery E, 1st Maine Light Artillery” by the War Department. Being Mainers, we slap names on everything, so when Capt. Greenlief Thurlow Stevens took command of the 5th Maine Battery after its Götterdämmerung at Chancellorsville in May 1863, Stevens’ 5th Maine the battery became.

Today only one cannon stands beside the monument. The National Park Service apparently needed a cannon elsewhere, perhaps in a more visible location, but for whatever reason, the second (southernmost) cannon vanished.

Most visitors would consider this particular monument and its cannon not worth the stop. But there is a reason why the 5th Maine Battery Association members sited their granite marker here in the 1880s.

There’s an explosively violent, body-busting back story to this simple, visually boring monument.

We will explore what Greenlief Stevens and his gunners — Mainers and New Yorkers — did here.

Next week: The view from the seminary



Brian Swartz can be reached at visionsofmaine@tds.net. He enjoys hearing from Civil War buffs interested in Maine’s involvement in the war.