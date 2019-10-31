Maine at War will present programs in Calais and Bangor

Civil War fans living in Calais and Bangor will have the opportunity to learn about Maine’s involvement in the first two years of the Civil War as I speak in back-to-back appearances in both cities early next week.

At 7 p.m., Monday, November 4, I will speak at the St. Croix Historical Society’s The Holmestead, located at 529 Main Street, Calais. The program is titled Maine Helps Save the Union in 1861 and 1862. There will be time available for questions at the end of the program.

As part of the Bangor Historical Society’s Brown Bag Lunch, I will speak at 12 noon, Tuesday, November 5 at the Isaac Farrar Mansion, 17 Second Street, Bangor. My program is titled Patriotic Mainers Help Save the Union in 1861-1862. Join us in the stylish Isaac Farrar Mansion and meet some Maine characters who put their lives on hold to preserve the United States.

Copies of my recent book, Maine at War Volume 1: Bladensburg to Sharpsburg, will be available for signing and purchase at both locations.

Brian Swartz can be reached at visionsofmaine@tds.net. He enjoys hearing from Civil War buffs interested in Maine’s involvement in the war.