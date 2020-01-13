Maine at War will speak January 15 at Pittsfield Public Library

the Civil War during its sesquicentennial
By

Central Maine fans of Maine at War are invited to join us at 11 a.m., Wednesday, January 15 at the Pittsfield Public Library, 110 Library Street, Pittsfield.

Titled Maine Helps Save the Union in 1861 and 1862, our program will examine the vital role that Maine played during the first two years of the Civil War. More than 17,000 Mainers joined the war effort in 1861; their presence helped hold the Union line, literally and figuratively, and we will meet some unique Mainers who made the difference.

The program will focus on several Pittsfield soldiers who enlisted in 1861 to save their country.

Copies of Maine at War Volume 1: Bladensburg to Sharpsburg will be available for purchase and signing. The first of three volumes covering Maine’s involvement in the Civil War, this book takes readers from the State House halls in Augusta to the heat, cold, rain, bugs, and battlefields Maine men and women encountered in the South.

If you enjoy reading the adventures of Mainers caught up in the Civil War, be sure to like Maine at War on Facebook and get a copy of the new Maine at War Volume 1: Bladensburg to Sharpsburg, available online at Amazon and all major book retailers, including Books-A-Million and Barnes & Noble. —————————————————————————————————————–

Brian Swartz can be reached at visionsofmaine@tds.net. He enjoys hearing from Civil War buffs interested in Maine’s involvement in the war.

Brian Swartz

About Brian Swartz

Welcome to "Maine at War," the blog about the roles played by Maine and her sons and daughters in the Civil War. I am a Civil War buff and a newspaper editor recently retired from the Bangor Daily News. Maine sent hero upon hero — soldiers, nurses, sailors, chaplains, physicians — south to preserve their country in the 1860s. “Maine at War” introduces these heroes and heroines, who, for the most part, upheld the state's honor during that terrible conflict. We tour the battlefields where they fought, and we learn about the Civil War by focusing on Maine’s involvement with it. Be prepared: As I discover to this very day, the facts taught in American classrooms don’t always jibe with Civil War reality. I can be reached at visionsofmaine@tds.net.