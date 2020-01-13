Maine at War will speak January 15 at Pittsfield Public Library

Central Maine fans of Maine at War are invited to join us at 11 a.m., Wednesday, January 15 at the Pittsfield Public Library, 110 Library Street, Pittsfield.

Titled Maine Helps Save the Union in 1861 and 1862, our program will examine the vital role that Maine played during the first two years of the Civil War. More than 17,000 Mainers joined the war effort in 1861; their presence helped hold the Union line, literally and figuratively, and we will meet some unique Mainers who made the difference.

The program will focus on several Pittsfield soldiers who enlisted in 1861 to save their country.

Copies of Maine at War Volume 1: Bladensburg to Sharpsburg will be available for purchase and signing. The first of three volumes covering Maine’s involvement in the Civil War, this book takes readers from the State House halls in Augusta to the heat, cold, rain, bugs, and battlefields Maine men and women encountered in the South.

