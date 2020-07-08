Disaffected Maine Republicans chuck their own governor, Part 2

Previous: Maine Governor Abner Coburn runs afoul of the special interests

Married to Augusta native Harriet Stanwood, transplanted Pennsylvanian James G. Blaine wielded great power within the Maine Republican Party by summer 1863. Buying into the Kennebec Journal in 1853, he moved to Augusta and won election to the Maine House in 1858. Repeatedly re-elected, he became House speaker in January 1863. Republicans also made him their state-committee chairman.

He would win election to Congress that year.

Dubbing their event the “Union State Convention,” Republicans met in Bangor on Wednesday, July 1 to nominate a gubernatorial candidate. “An extra train of nine crowded cars” brought “the Kennebec and other delegates from the west” to the Maine Central Railroad depot in Bangor on June 30. Joined by “the quite largely represented” War Democrats, delegates jammed Norumbega Hall on Central Street on Wednesday morning.

Some 700 miles to the southwest, John Buford’s Union cavalry tangled with Harry Heth’s infantry as the morning passed.

Blaine gaveled the convention to order shortly before 11 a.m., and the 1,274 delegates representing 298 towns dealt with procedural issues. A few speakers, especially loquacious Lewis Barker of Exeter, droned interminably.

The morning session ended with Portland delegate John T. Gilman relating how the Forest City “had honored herself by capturing the first rebels on the coast of Maine.” Mixing his Caleb Cushing tale with political jokes, he held the delegates spell-bound and received “three hearty cheers … for Portland.”

Reconvening at 2 p.m., delegates approved three permanent party committees before selecting four men “to receive, sort and count the votes” for a gubernatorial candidate. Coburn would have normally won the nomination, but Blaine suddenly stood and claimed to speak for the governor.